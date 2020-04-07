|
Robert Joseph Brock
Rutherfordton - Robert Joseph Brock, 79 of Rutherfordton passed away at his home on April 4, 2020. Robert was in the United States Army serving in the 82nd Airborne Division from 1957 to 1960 during this time he was stationed in Fayetteville, NC, Anchorage, AK, and in South Korea. Robert was born in Rutland VT to the late Robert Cassius Brock and Nellie Wilma Aunchman.
Robert is survived by his wife of nearly 58 years Helen O'Neal Brock of Rutherfordton, sons; Peter Brock and wife Gena of Raleigh, NC, Joseph Brock of Waterville, ME; grandchildren, Anthony Brock and wife Krista of Charlotte, NC, Carmelina of Houston, TX, and Julia of Raleigh, NC. Robert was preceded in death by a son, David Peter Brock.
The family is planning a memorial service at a later time. Crowe's Mortuary is assisting the family of Robert Brock. Online condolences may be made at www.crowemortuary.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020