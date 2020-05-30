Robert L. Knapp
1942 - 2020
Robert L. Knapp

Elmira - age 78, of Elmira, passed away on May 9, 2020 in Elmira. Robert was born in Elmira to Leon and Carolyn Ridge Knapp on January 19, 1942. He served in the United States Army, Vietnam. He was a New York State Trooper. Robert is survived by his children, Karen (Gene) Harris, Southport, Linda Knapp, Pine City, Robert Jr. (Loretta) Knapp, Lowman; stepchildren, Fawn (John) Pavlina, Big Flats, Suzette Miller, Melbourne FL; brothers, Gilbert (Mary) Knapp and Edwin (Deborah) Knapp; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and cousins. The family wishes to thank the Chemung County Nursing Facility. Their staff was wonderful while Robert was there. Interment at Woodlawn National Cemetery will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home.






Published in Star-Gazette from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
