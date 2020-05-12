|
Robert L.
"Bob" Russell
Wellsboro, PA - Robert L. "Bob" Russell, age 82, of Wellsboro, PA, died on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born on April 29, 1938 in Niagara Falls, NY, a son of the late Hartford and Agnes (Imson) Russell.
He was a US Army veteran and was married to Patricia M. "Patti" (Olmstead) Russell.
A family graveside service will be held at the Wellsboro Cemetery, Wellsboro, PA. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro, PA.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2020