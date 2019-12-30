Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Loyal Order of Moose
Ithaca, IL
Newfield - Robert L. Smith, 77, of Newfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca with his family by his side. Born in Binghamton, NY, on June 12, 1942, he was the son of the late Robert and Helen (Best) Smith. He retired from PepsiCo after 30 years, then went on to work part-time for Napa Auto Parts.

Robert served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Loyal Order of Moose, both of Ithaca. In his free time, he was an avid reader, enjoyed watching sports, and loved spending time with his family and close friends, Fran Martak and Don Cacciotti.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Brenda (Edwards) Smith; children, Bobbi (Tony) Cirulli, Tammy Quick (Phil Westmiller); sister, Ann Robinson; grandchildren, Ashley (Corey) Irwin, Alyssa Brown, Dylan Cirulli ("toast to toast, Poppy"); great-grandchildren, Lydia Irwin, Twins expected in June, Evalynn Brown; sister in law, Sherry Edwards (Amy Williams); brother in law, Bill Edwards (Sue); many nephews; one niece; and his beloved cat, Ani.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the Loyal Order of Moose in Ithaca on January 4, 2020 from 2-6.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Newfield Public Library or .
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
