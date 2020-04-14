Services
Robert M. Thomason


1934 - 2020
Robert M. Thomason Obituary
Robert M. Thomason

Odessa - Robert M. Thomason, 85, of Odessa, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Born in Elmira on October 15, 1934, he was the son of the late Harold and Thelma (Brooks) Thomason. Bob attended Elmira College and Cornell University. On July 17, 1954, he married Ellen M. Thomason in Elmira.

Bob was manager of a model shop for 41 years, retiring in 1994. He enjoyed farming, fishing, dancing, and carpenter work to the extent that Bob and Ellen built their own home using lumber from the trees in their woods.

Surviving are his sons, Jeffery Thomason and Donald (Cheryl) Thomason both of Odessa; friend, Sharon Wood; brother, William (Mary) Thomason of Bradenton, FL; and two grandchildren, Ashley Thomason and Alisha (Blake) Mahaney. He was predeceased by his wife, Ellen M. Thomason, his sister, Marlene Cowilich; and daughter-in-law, Cindy Thomason.

Services will be private. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Odessa. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
