Rochester - Passed away on December 26, 2019 at the age of 91. Predeceased by his wife, Chiyoka Wallace; his parents; grandson, Aaron Wallace; siblings, Nettie, Richard, & Donald. Survived by his children, Sachiko (Takahisho) Fuchigami, Scott (Amy) Wallace, Cornelia (David) Wiegert; grandchildren, Shayla (Mike) Norton, Austin & Nikki Wallace, Adam Wiegert; sister, Vivian Brewer; nephew, Mark Stevens; niece, Cecelia Peters.

Robert was raised in Elmira and resided in Rochester, NY. Robert was a retired Chief Petty Officer of the Navy retiring after 20 years. He enjoyed playing poker and golfing.

Services and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arctic League (249 W Clinton St, Elmira, NY 14901). To leave an online condolence please visit: www.miller1889.com
