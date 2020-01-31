|
Robert Michael "Mike" Quilty
Age 69, passed away, after a brief illness on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Mike was born in Syracuse, son of the late Robert S. and Edith Campany Quilty. He was also predeceased by infant daughter Melissa Quilty. Mike is survived by his wife Claire Griffin-Quilty; daughter and son-in-law, Erin and Jesse Dutcher of Binghamton with their children Sadie, Greta, Roman and Cullen; daughter Shannon Quilty of Vestal; son and daughter-in-law Kyle and Rebecca Quilty of Binghamton with their children Connor and Cameron; brother and sister-in-law Kerry and Carol Quilty of Syracuse with their daughter Anissa; step children, Christine Ashley, Jennifer (Justin Blew) Chrisjohn, Andrew Griffin, Rebecca (Matt) Williams; 9 step grandchildren, 1 great step grandson; mother-in-law Frances "Fran" Prunier; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Kathy and John Peris, Mary Ellen Prunier, Patti and Brian Minchin, Joe and Cindy Prunier; also many nieces and nephews. Mike was born and raised in Syracuse. His educational background included Bachelor's degrees in both Biology and Nursing and a Master's degree in Gerontology. He had been a clinical consultant for both Syracuse University and Binghamton University. The last 27 years of his working career was spent at Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center as a Geriatric Nurse Practitioner. Mike had a great love for the outdoors. He especially enjoyed fishing and his trips to the Adirondacks. At Mike's request there will be no funeral services. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
