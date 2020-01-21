|
|
Robert Nicholas Hemmer
Robert Nicholas Hemmer, 92 years of age, passed away Thursday January 16, at his home surrounded by his loving family, following a brief illness. Bob was born on April 26, 1927 in Dansville the son of Carl and Margaret (Kimmel) Hemmer.
Bob was a member of the Dansville Class of 1946, until April when he joined the US Navy during WWII to serve on the USS Wilkes-Barre. In August of 1946 Bob was honorably discharged and began his 43-year career at the former FA Owen/Instructor Publication retiring in April 1989. Bob and Lillian R. Buck were married on September 18, 1948 and together they have celebrated over 71 years of marriage. He was a lifelong resident of the Dansville area; lifelong communicant of Holy Family Parish at St. Mary's in Dansville; a 74 year member of Daniel Goho American Legion Post #87; and a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus.
Bob found satisfaction in tending to his beautiful gardens and home which he designed and built with his wife Lillian. He was a master craftsman that could build and modify anything at his home, often referred to as the original MacGyver! Bob was a wise, self-made, modest man who lived a life of service to his family, friends, community and church. He was a devoted and loving husband to his wife and children.
Bob was pre-deceased by his parents; and the following sisters and brothers-in-law, Natalie Hemmer, Gert and Reg Thompson, Bun and Cliff Lockhart, Hilda and Jim Conklin, Mernie and Jean Mason and Eve and Marty Smith; nephews, David Thompson, James W. Conklin II, and Geoffrey Conklin. He is survived by his wife of over 71 years, Lillian Hemmer of Dansville; his son, Lynn Hemmer (Debi O'Dell) of Horseheads; his daughter, Marcia (James) Miller of Dansville; his brother, Richard "Pete" (Mary) Hemmer of OH; brother-in-law (Jim (Joyce) Buck of FL; special cousin, Debbie Ohstrom, along with several nieces and nephews.
Bob's family and friends may call Friday January 24, 2020 from 4-7pm at the St. George-Forsythe Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday January 25, 2020 at 11am at St. Mary's Church in Dansville. Committal prayers, military honors and interment will take place immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery in Dansville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Saunders Medical Imaging Project, Nicholas H. Noyes Memorial Hospital 111 Clara Barton St. Dansville NY 14437 Att: Kellie Sylvester.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020