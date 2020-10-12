1/1
Robert Nils Peterson Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Nils Peterson, Sr.

Beaver, PA - Robert Nils Peterson Sr of Beaver, Pennsylvania formerly of Ohioville, Pennsylvania passed away Oct 9th 2020.

Born October 30th 1934, a son of Archie and Katherine Peterson, in Elmira, New York.

Bob (Pete) retired from US Airways after 42 years of service. He was an avid photographer and Nascar fan. He was a jack of all trades, who loved to travel and spend time with his family, whom he loved deeply. Bob was respected as a gentleman by all who knew him. He was kind, funny and taught all by example of his kindness, integrity, work ethic and loyalty to family. Bob was a very fine man and will be terribly missed by his family and all who loved him.

He is preceded in death by his wife Ethel (Susie) Peterson, son Robert N. Peterson Jr, Twin brother Richard Peterson and brother Kenneth Peterson.

He is survived by his children a daughter, Deborah (Earl) LaComb, Beaver and a son Thomas (Lisa) Peterson, Monaca.

He is also survived by his eight adoring grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is survived by his brother Nils Peterson, Troy NY and sisters Phylis Sasenbury, Elmire NY, Judy (Scott) Ameigh, Gillett PA.

Family is asking in lieu of flowers; donations be made to the Salvation Army.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1119 Washington Avenue, Monaca, PA.

To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.

Contact Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1119 Washington Avenue, Monaca, PA 15061 Phone 724 728 4000.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Svcs
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
7247284000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 11, 2020
Dear Peterson family. My heartfelt condolences go out to you. I worked with Pete for years at USAIR. What a great guy. Great sense of humor and he was always on the job. He was one of the best fellows I ever worked with.
I know he will be missed.
Charles Beard
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved