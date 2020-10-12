Robert Nils Peterson, Sr.
Beaver, PA - Robert Nils Peterson Sr of Beaver, Pennsylvania formerly of Ohioville, Pennsylvania passed away Oct 9th 2020.
Born October 30th 1934, a son of Archie and Katherine Peterson, in Elmira, New York.
Bob (Pete) retired from US Airways after 42 years of service. He was an avid photographer and Nascar fan. He was a jack of all trades, who loved to travel and spend time with his family, whom he loved deeply. Bob was respected as a gentleman by all who knew him. He was kind, funny and taught all by example of his kindness, integrity, work ethic and loyalty to family. Bob was a very fine man and will be terribly missed by his family and all who loved him.
He is preceded in death by his wife Ethel (Susie) Peterson, son Robert N. Peterson Jr, Twin brother Richard Peterson and brother Kenneth Peterson.
He is survived by his children a daughter, Deborah (Earl) LaComb, Beaver and a son Thomas (Lisa) Peterson, Monaca.
He is also survived by his eight adoring grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is survived by his brother Nils Peterson, Troy NY and sisters Phylis Sasenbury, Elmire NY, Judy (Scott) Ameigh, Gillett PA.
Family is asking in lieu of flowers; donations be made to the Salvation Army.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1119 Washington Avenue, Monaca, PA.
