Robert P. "Bubba" Adams
Beaver Dams - Robert P. "Bubba" Adams, age 77, of Beaver Dams, NY died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Bubba was born on April 17, 1943 in Elmira, NY to Edward and Laura (Young) Adams. He married Virginia Brace on November 5, 1960 at the Caton United Methodist Church. He retired after 40 years as being a truck driver for Sunoco in Big Flats. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching NASCAR and local stock car racing, auto repair, coaching Cinderella softball, and watching western movies (Gun Smoke). Bubba had a willingness to help anyone in need and his family was close to is heart. He loved his kitties Jimmy Koop and Callie. He was a member of Beaver Dams United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife Virginia; daughters, Rebecca Neff of Beaver Dams and Shirleen Adams of Corning; sister, Betty Wilson of Erin, NY; brother, Ron (Carolyn) Adams of Corning; grandchildren, Shawn Neff, Michael (Stephanie) Lodge, and Sarah (Andrew) Leishman; great granddaughter, Adrianna Neff; many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Phyllis (Vaughn) Shepard of Knoxville, PA. Bubba was predeceased by several brothers and sisters.
Calling hour will be held at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning on Thursday December 3rd from 1 - 3 PM and 6 - 8 PM where funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:00 AM with David Wakeman officiating. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Caton.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870, CareFirstNY.org
Bubba's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.