Robert R. Burdick
Elmira - Robert R. Burdick passed away peacefully on Thursday Feb. 28, 2019 at the age of 76. Bob was predeceased by his parents Jud & Elizabeth Heaton Burdick, brothers Verlyn, Richard & Frank, and sisters Virginia & Mary. He is survived by his wife Sharon, His son Loren Burdick, and daughters Tamsen Nelson, Michelle Gee, Shannon Burdick & Bobi Jo Mitchell, 18 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. In lieu of services, there will be a celebration of life on Friday March 8 at the Corning Elks Club on Walnut St at 6:30 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019