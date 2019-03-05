Services
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Elmira - Robert R. Burdick passed away peacefully on Thursday Feb. 28, 2019 at the age of 76. Bob was predeceased by his parents Jud & Elizabeth Heaton Burdick, brothers Verlyn, Richard & Frank, and sisters Virginia & Mary. He is survived by his wife Sharon, His son Loren Burdick, and daughters Tamsen Nelson, Michelle Gee, Shannon Burdick & Bobi Jo Mitchell, 18 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. In lieu of services, there will be a celebration of life on Friday March 8 at the Corning Elks Club on Walnut St at 6:30 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019
