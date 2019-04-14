|
Robert R. "Bob" Butler
Horseheads - ROBERT ROY "BOB" BUTLER Age 88 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Saturday April 13, 2019. Bob was born on February 12, 1931 in Yonkers, NY the son of the late Roy Vincent and Rita Curtin Butler. Mr. Butler was a Veteran of the Korean War serving his country with the U.S. Air Force and obtaining the rank of Sgt. He married his wife Rachael M. DeSarno on July 2, 1955. Robert worked as a gauge inspector for Bendix Corporation/Purolator/Facet in Elmira Heights, NY for 43 years. After retirement he worked from 1992-2002 as a child care specialist for St. Mary Our Mother School and a volunteer for Junior Achievement program. He also worked part-time at Robert Hall's Clothing Store in Horseheads, NY. He was pre-deceased by his sister Mary Ann Butler. Robert is survived by his loving wife Rachael M. Butler; children: Lynn Butler-Dube and Richard Dube of Huntington, VT; Rebecca and Mark Wood of Gillett, PA; Sherry and Gary Gorski of South Miami, FL; Eve and John Charbonneau of Spring, TX; grandchildren: Maya Dube; Carson Charbonneau; Jade Wood Talmon and Ethan Wood; Zakary Gorski and Hunter Gorski; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of caring friends. A Mass of Christian Burial Celebrating Robert's Life will be held on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Mary Our Mother Church in Horseheads, NY. Interment in St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery in Elmira, NY where Full Military Honors will be accorded Mr. Butler. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Bob through memorials to St. Mary Our Mother School 811 Westlake Street Horseheads, NY 14845 or The American Legion Post #442 71 Old Ithaca Road Horseheads, NY 14845. Words of Condolence and memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019