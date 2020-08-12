1/
Robert Reeves Tierney
1928 - 2020
Robert Reeves Tierney

Lawrenceville, PA - Robert Reeves Tierney, age 92, of Lawrenceville, PA passed away at his home on Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was born on July 3, 1928 in Philadelphia, PA, a son of Thomas and Genevieve (Reeves) Tierney. Robert was an Army veteran who served as a communications officer and paratrooper during the Korean Conflict. He worked as an operations control manager for RCA and was a member of the Holy Child Catholic Church in Mansfield, the Wellsboro VFW, and a charter member of the Christopher M. Passetri chapter.

Robert is survived by his sons Robert T. (Ginger) Tierney and Christopher (Linda) Tierney, both of Lawrenceville, Pa, and his daughter Kathleen Hanson of Audubon, NJ. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Anna Tierney, daughter Janet Bion, and brother John T. Campbell.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Robert's honor to the Franciscan Friars of the Atonement. www.atonementfriars.org. Burial will take place at the Bath National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com




Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
