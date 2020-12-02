1/1
Robert S. Borden
1940 - 2020
Robert S. Borden

Wellsboro - Robert S. Borden, 80, of Wellsboro, died on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Arnot-Ogden Medical Center, Elmira, NY.

Robert was born July 28, 1940, in Wellsboro, the son of the late Wayne and Florence (Faulkner) Borden. He married the former Ernestine Patt Kriner on December 7, 2014 and have celebrated nearly 6 years of marriage together.

Robert graduated from Wellsboro High School, Class of 1958. He worked as a machinist for over 45 years, with more than 30 years at ABC Gaines, Inc. and retired from HM Automotive, Wellsboro. Robert was a talented musician, who loved to play his steel guitar. He enjoyed sailing and was an avid hunter.

In addition to his wife, Ernestine, Robert is survived by a son, Robert Borden, a daughter, Robyn (Robin) Smith, a brother and best friend, George (Reita) Borden all of Wellsboro; step-sons, Larry Kriner of Trucksville, PA; Don Kriner of Burnsville, NC; and Joseph Kriner of Covington, PA; grandchildren, Jay (Ashley) Smith, Joseph Smith, and Kyle (Brittany) Borden, great grandchildren; Sophie Smith, Ryder Smith, and Emelia Borden and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents Robert was preceded in death by two brothers, Wayne Borden, Jr. and Charles Borden and a sister, Thelma Losinger.

Due to COVID- 19 restrictions, there will be no visitation. A celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main Street Wellsboro, PA. To share your fondest memories of Robert or to sign his guestbook, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.




Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

