Services
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-4801
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Our Mother Church
816 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY
Robert S. "Bob" Costello

Robert S. "Bob" Costello Obituary
Robert S. "Bob" Costello

91 - Age 91 and longtime resident and proprietor of Elmira Heights passed away March 15, 2019. Bob was born in Connellsville, PA to James and Mary (Toth) Costello. He was predeceased by his best friend and longtime business partner of over 50 years, Richard Miller on Dec. 8, 2012. Bob is survived by nieces and nephews, and Sister-in-law, Cora Costello and a host of long time business employees, patrons and friends. Bob and Richard began their business career with Griswold's Florist later expanding into cards and gifts. hey opened stores in Bath, Syracuse, Binghamton, Endicott and the Arnot Mall which included Griswold's Hallmark stores, Nature's Own and Yesterdays. Bob was a Veteran of the US Navy and a long time member of Elmira Heights Rotary where both he and Rich were fixtures at their evening meetings at Pierce's Restaurant. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in St. Mary Our Mother Church, 816 W. Broad St., Horseheads, on Tuesday, March 19th, 2019 at 10 am. Committal prayers and interment with military honors will follow in St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery Horseheads. www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019
