Robert Scott Jack



Painted Post - Robert Scott Jack, age 89, of Meads Creek Road in Painted Post, NY died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his home.



Bob was born on March 31, 1931 in Elmira, NY to Clyde and Dorothy (Frederick) Jack. He married Marlene Brown on October 23, 1970 at Watson Homestead. He was a graduate of Horseheads High School in 1950. He served in the National Guard from 1947 to 1991 and retired as Major. He worked for Corning Incorporated and retired in 1993 as maintenance supervisor.



Bob is well remembered as a big jokester, always having something funny to say or a funny remark. Bob loved all of his family very much and really enjoyed spending time with them. He was a cherished member of his family. On October 23, 2020, Bob and Marlene celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing and being outdoors. He went on many fishing trips to Canada that started many years ago with his good friend, Bud, and they would go ice fishing and take yearly trips to Canada. After his friend passed, he continued to go on these yearly fishing trips there with his sons. He also went fishing in Alaska twice with his friend, Kenny. Bob was involved with the cub scouts and served in the Concanoga, Southeastern and Andaste Trail District. He received the W. Hanford Curtiss Memorial Award Citation for his many years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Mutual Vigilance Society since 1957. Bob was a longstanding member of the East Campbell Volunteer Fire Department, holding several offices including Chief and President. He was even named Fireman of the Year. Bob was a member of the Coopers Plains Community Church.



He is survived by his wife, Marlene; daughter, Lisa Clark of Breesport, NY; sons: Robert (Carole) Jack II of Mineral, VA, Jeff (Jane) Jack of Pine City, NY, and Christopher (Donna) Jack of Wyalusing, PA; step son, Jeff (Edwena) Potter of Flower Mound, TX; sister, Sharon Keough of Horseheads; grandchildren: Gary, Eric, Jeff II, Mandy, CJ, Crystina, Stephanie, Kalyn, Greg, Henry and Parker; 10 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Bob was predeceased by his sister, June (James) Heatley, and his brothers-in-law, James Heatley and Danny Keough.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 4th from 2 - 5 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning where funeral services will follow at 5:00 PM. All current COVID-19 restrictions will apply. Burial will be in Coopers Plains Cemetery.



Bob's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store