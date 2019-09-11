|
Robert T. (Tom) Cullen
East Hampton, CT - Robert T. (Tom) Cullen, 73, of East Hampton, CT and Horseheads, NY passed away on June 3, 2019, at his home in East Hampton, surrounded by his family. He was born June 22, 1945, his parents' wedding anniversary, in Elmira, NY, the son of the late Robert and Kathryn (Zeigler) Cullen.
Tom grew up in Horseheads, attended local schools, and began college at Alfred University, where he majored in ceramic engineering before being called to serve in the United States Navy. He had several assignments, including Reykavik, Iceland, where he monitored radio transmissions using Morse Code. Upon completion of his military service, Tom returned to Horseheads, attended Corning Community College, and later Cornell University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Conservation.
In 1974, he moved to Washington, DC and began a thirty-year career with the Internal Revenue Service. His career spanned the gamut of technology, initially as a systems programmer, supporting the major computer systems that were running in the IRS service centers. Later, he worked as a Systems analyst, with a team that managed all the equipment in the Service Centers located around the country.
In the fall of 1987, Tom moved to Branford, CT with his wife and infant son to manage the Hartford District Computer Staff. Before his retirement, he was the Data Security analyst for the North Atlantic Region of the IRS. When he retired in 2006, he returned to Horseheads, NY to care for his elderly mother.
Tom had many interests and he excelled at them all. He taught himself to play the guitar, initially learning every Bob Dylan song, often playing his music while his family and friends sang along. Tom loved to golf, sometimes teeing off at 6am to get a round in before work.
He was a gourmet cook, also self-taught and had a collection of well-worn cookbooks covering many cuisines. Tom was a big hockey fan, rooting for the Washington Capitals since their inception in 1974. He especially loved watching their games with his son, Sean and was thrilled to see them win the Stanley Cup last year. He also loved to fish. Prior to his illness, Tom regularly went fishing with his son, Thomas, often out of Niantic Bay.
While caring for his mother during his retirement, he developed a spectacular outdoor garden, including the only California Redwood tree in Horseheads.
He is survived by his two sons, and his former wife, who cared for him during his illness: Thomas L. McGovern Cullen of Newington, CT; Thomas's fiancé, Daniella Parciaseppe; Sean P. McGovern Cullen of East Hampton, CT, and Janet G. McGovern of East Hampton. Tom is also survived by his brother, James Cullen, of Horseheads, NY and sisters, Connie (Tom) Nightingale and Carol (Marty) Weiss, of Leander, TX, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
The family is very grateful for the support and loving care received from the Middlesex Palliative Care team, the nurses and therapists from Hartford Healthcare's certification team, and the staff and caregivers from Independence at Home.
There will be a memorial service, with full military honors for Tom at 1:00 pm on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at McCook Point Park in Niantic, CT, followed by a reception celebrating his life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Tom's name be made to the CurePSP foundation, 1216 Broadway, 2nd floor, NY, NY 10001, or the . Tom's final gift was to donate his brain to the CurePSP group, in the hope that a cure may be found for the disease that took his life.
Final arrangements were handled by Abbey Cremation Services of Rocky Hill, CT.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019