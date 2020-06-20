Robert T. Holden
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert T. Holden

Odessa, NY - Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the age of 50. Relatives and friends are invited to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Friday, June 25, 2020 from 10-1PM. As all are welcomed, we will be adhering to NYS regulations for social distancing. Bob will be interred at Woodlawn National Cemetery with military honors at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers please consider donations in Bob's memory to a veterans service or a charity of ones choice. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Bob's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved