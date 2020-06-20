Robert T. Holden
Odessa, NY - Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the age of 50. Relatives and friends are invited to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Friday, June 25, 2020 from 10-1PM. As all are welcomed, we will be adhering to NYS regulations for social distancing. Bob will be interred at Woodlawn National Cemetery with military honors at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers please consider donations in Bob's memory to a veterans service or a charity of ones choice. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Bob's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.