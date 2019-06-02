|
|
Robert W. "Bob" Barton
Elmira - Robert W. "Bob" Barton Age 65 of Elmira, NY was born April 22, 1954 in Sayre, PA the son of the late Albert C. and Elizabeth M. (Cocking) Barton passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, May 31, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Dawn (Wintermute) Barton; his children: Jeffery Barton (Abbigail Barton), Angelina Barton (Christopher Matthews) and Jesse Barton (Mackenzie Barton); Jeremy Jordan, Joshua Passage; along with several siblings and other relatives. Bob retired as a plumber from the Elmira Correctional Facility after 20 plus years of dedicated service. He loved riding his Honda Gold Wing Trike with his wife Dawn. He enjoyed the celebration of life through his DJ business, J & B Sounds. Bob loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed fishing. His sense of adventure was going mudding with his son! Family and friends are invited to gather at the Olthof Funeral Home 1050 Pennsylvania Ave. Elmira/Southport, NY on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. A Celebration of Bob's life will follow the visitation at 8 pm. Reverend William Wells and Pastor Darrell Glover will officiate. Bob's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Thank You
Bob's family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation for the outstanding love and care given to Mr. Barton by the staff at CareFirst Hospice, Dr. Dauphin and the Corning Center.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 2, 2019