Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
8:00 PM
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
Elmira - Robert W. "Bob" Barton, age 65 of Elmira, NY was born April 22, 1954 in Sayre, PA the son of the late Albert C. and Elizabeth M. (Cocking) Barton. He passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, May 31, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave. Elmira/Southport, NY on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm. A Celebration of Bob's life will follow the visitation at 8 pm. Reverend William Wells, and Pastor Gerald Glover will officiate. Bob's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com

Thank You

Bob's family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation for the outstanding love and care given to Mr. Barton by the staff at CareFirst Hospice, Dr. Devlin, and the Guthrie Corning Cancer Center.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 6, 2019
