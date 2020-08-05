Robert W. Moll, Jr.
Avoca/Rock Stream - Age 72, of Avoca and formerly Rock Stream, NY, passed away August 1, 2020 at Bath VA Medical Center
The family will receive friends at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen, on Sunday (Aug. 9th) from 2pm-3pm; followed by a Memorial Service at 3pm. Interment with military honors will be held at a later date.
Robert was born in Lewisburg, PA, the son of Robert W. Moll, Sr. and Ruth (Dorman) Moll. He served in the US Army during Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart medals.
He is survived son Richard Moll of Avoca; daughter, Selenna (Kenneth) Fiessler of Florida; brothers, Mickey (Donna) Moll of Nevada, Raymond (Anna) Moll, and Harry (Teresa) Moll, all of North Carolina; sisters, Linda (Craig) Hutchings of Elmira, and Freida (Thomas) Wheeler of Florida; six grandchildren, Joshua, Rebekah, Faith, Shane, Clayton and Kyle; and great-grandson, Hunter and Harper. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Stanley Moll.
Those wishing to express condolences or leave a Remembrance of Bob online may go to his obituary at www.RoyceChedzoy.com