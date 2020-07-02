Robert W. "Bob" Roe
Horseheads - Age 70, was born August 20, 1949 in Elmira, NY the son of the late George W. and Dorothy Allene (Keyes) Roe, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Horseheads, NY. His brother, Larry Roe preceded him in death. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Patricia; beloved son and daughter-in-law, Robert A. and Hillary Roe; adored grandson and granddaughter, Liam and Emerson; sisters, Georgia (Gary) Welch, Nancy Beaucage, Barbara (John) Burns and Pamela (Scott) Morgan along with several nieces and nephews. In 2005, Bob retired as a machinist from Corning, Inc., Big Flats, NY after many years of dedicated service. He was an avid scuba diver and was very involved in the Civil War re-enactment and belonged to the Civil War Heritage Foundation in Gettysburg, PA. Bob was also on the fund-raising committee for the Friends of the Elmira Civil War Prison Camp at Woodlawn National Cemetery. He also enjoyed his membership with the Chemung County Rod and Gun Club and the Corning Rod and Gun Club where he was a member of the Black Powder League. At his request there will be no services. His remains will be interred at Gettysburg, PA at a future date. Bob's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com