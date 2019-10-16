|
Robert Yanowiak
Elmira - Age 80 formerly of Elmira, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at Beechtree Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Ithaca, NY. Born on January 26, 1939, Bob was the son of the late, Leo E. & Evelyn Knepfler Yanowiak. He married the love of his life, Anna Marie Gates in 1963 and she predeceased him in 2011. In addition, he was predeceased by brothers, James (Alania) Yanowiak and Michael Yanowiak. In service to his country, Bob served in the U.S. Army, Btry C 321st Artillery, 2nd Bn 105T 3d as a Private First Class during the Vietnam War. After his service, he was employed by the Bachman Co. as a Regional Sales Manager and was a well-respected auto mechanic at several repair companies and dealerships throughout his career. Bob could fix anything. He was an excellent handyman and carpenter. His interests included bowling, NASCAR, gardening, and taking Sunday drives. Surviving are his loving children, Robert Yanowiak Jr., Lodi; Tina (Scott) Kapral, Manlius; Christa (Randy) Nellis, Corning; Paul Yanowiak, Rochester; five grandchildren, Kyle, Chelsea, Devin, Caden and Seaver; sister in-law, Sue Yanowiak; many nieces, nephews and family friends who will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira on Monday, October 21, 2019 between the hours of 3-5 p.m. followed by his funeral service at 5:15 p.m. Full military honors will be accorded Mr. Yanowiak prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Brookdale Associate Holiday Appreciation Fund, 5125 Highbridge St., Fayetteville, NY 13066 in his memory.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019