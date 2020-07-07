Roberta L. Fisk-Rock



Lakeland, FL - 7/1/2020 Roberta L. Fisk-Rock of Lakeland Florida, left us to live with the Lord last week. Born in Corning on 11/17/1951, she was raised in Horseheads and attended school at Horseheads High School. Roberta is survived by her husband, Edward Rock, sister Glendora Raplee, brother Robert (Gracie) Fisk, son Steven McNett, grandsons Tristan and Trevan Patchadlo, granddaughter Abbi McNett, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Audrey Fisk, sister, Cindy, son, Lance Patchadlo, and brother-in-law Larry Raplee. Roberta had a very active life with many careers before retiring as a nurse/psychiatric counselor. Her kind, compassionate, christian way was an example to many. Everyone will miss her great sense of humor. Roberta will be interred in a family plot in Roanoke, Virginia at the convenience of the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store