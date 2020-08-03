1/
Roberta L. Knapp Aumick
Roberta L. Knapp Aumick

Pine City - Roberta L. Knapp Aumick, 78, of Pine City passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Roberta was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Leona Van Loan Knapp.

She is survived by her son, Robert (Mary Myers) Aumick of Endicott.

Roberta was born in Susquehanna Pennsylvania and moved to Waverly, New York as a teen. She graduated from Waverly High School and went on to work at the A&P in Waverly and the Sayre Saving and Loan. She moved to the Elmira area in the 1980's. Roberta's career of nearly four decades as a Kitchen and Bath Designer began at Ryder's Kitchens. She then spent many years at the Corning Building Company and Robinson Lumber before establishing her own practice of Roberta Aumick Designs. She retired in January of 2019. Her design talents extended beyond the kitchen and bath to included structural rearrangement of entire residential interiors, as well as refining interior plans for clients building new homes. The lovely home she had built in Pine City was her design and was often shown to clients to illustrate her ideas. It was always a treat to visit Roberta in those lovely spaces. She was a former Board member and active member of the Central NY Chapter of the National Kitchen and Bath Association. Serving as Treasurer, Secretary and Legislative Representative as well as mentoring others was her way of advancing professionalism of the Kitchen and Bath design industry with a focus on continuing education. In her retirement she was active with her High School Class reunions with her Waverly classmates, and she enjoyed traveling and gardening. She was proud to be a part of the Waverly Historical Society.

Services will be at the convenience of the family. She will be buried at Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly, New York at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made in Roberta's name to the Waverly Historical Society, PO Box 45, 453 Chemung Street, Waverly, NY 14892. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Roberta's family may visit our Facebook page or in "Obituaries" at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com




Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blauvelt Funeral Home
625 Broad Street
Waverly, NY 14892
(607) 565-7301
