Rocco "Rocky" Peter Giammichele
Elmira - On Monday, May 20, 2019 ,Our Heavenly Father called upon Rocco (Rocky) Peter Giammichele, age 91, to join Him in Heaven along with his wife Theresa, our mother, who departed us last April. Born in Horseheads, NY on August 11, 1927, dad was a wonderful and loving father to five children; Rocco A., Rich (Cathy), Ray (Rosa), Donna (Fred), and Bob (Marlene). Dad was a kind and cheerful guy to be with and always enjoyed being with family and friends. He adored and cherished time spent with his ten grandchildren, Eric (Jaqui), Kyle, Ryan, and Justin Hyde, Nathan Giammichele, Matt and John Giammichele, Amanda (Brent) Smith, Maria (Cory) Friend and Missy Giammichele and his four great grandchildren; Kayleigh, Isabella, Brayden and Giana, whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Kyle Hyde. Rocco is survived by his sister Julia Butters, sister-in-law Pat Giammichele Sprague and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rocco grew up in a family of seven siblings; Clara, Joseph, Julia, Nicholas, Yolanda, Anthony and Raymond and his parents Nicola and Rosa. His father arrived here from Italy in 1917. Dad knew what it was like to be poor growing up, and what it took to work hard to make a living to provide for his family.
Dad proudly entered the Army during WWII and was a trained Medic serving with the 8th Infantry Pathfinders Division. He was a member of the Elks Club and a lifelong member of the Italian-American Veterans Club. He enjoyed the company of many great and decorated veterans he got to know there and was always ready to lend a helping hand maintaining the facility, working at the IAV county fair stand and bartending for weddings and other club gatherings.
He retired from Hardinge Brothers, Inc with 36 years of service, starting on the burr bench and working his way up to being Plant Engineer at the time of his retirement in 1988. He was a self taught, hard working professional and very well respected by both his peers and superiors due to his dedicated work ethic. He was the absolute company man, and was always able to find a solution to any challenge he faced. He was also very talented and skilled at working carpentry and home renovation projects for family and friends. Working alongside him through the years, we all appreciated him teaching us his skills for all the trades.
He loved Thanksgiving and Christmas and proudly decorated for the holidays, to the delight of his grandchildren. His favorite day was having the entire family celebrate Christmas Eve with dinner at his home. On many occasions, he looked forward to buying his show room Cadillac Sedan Deville and then trading them before the original tires wore out. Dad and mom traveled seven times to Italy which he often reminisced about and even recently hoped to visit once more. They traveled extensively, taking cruises, visiting Hawaii, along with several trips to Las Vegas and 16 years as snow birds at their winter home in Port Richey, FL.
Our family appreciates the loving home care our father and mother received over the years. Words cannot express our gratitude for their presence and dedication.
We love our Mother and Father very much and are thankful for all the things they have given us and the life experiences they taught us. Dad, we toast to you with your favorite Manhattan straight up. May God be with you always, may you and mom Rest in Peace.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Kalec Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. With a prayer service there at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in St. Mary's Church. Burial with military honors to follow at Sts. Peter & Paul's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation, 322 Eighth Ave, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or online to alzfdn.org/support-us/donate. (envelopes also available at the Funeral Home and Mass)
The officers and members of the Italian American Veterans Club will meet at the Kalec Funeral Home on Thursday, May 23 at 7 p.m. for a prayer service for our departed comrade Rocco P. Giammichele. Signed Geno Dunn, Commander.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 22 to May 24, 2019