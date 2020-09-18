1/
Rodney A. May
1943 - 2020
Rodney A. May

Elmira - Age 76, passed away on Wed. Sept. 16, 2020 after a very brief illness. He was born in Elmira as a twin on October 2, 1943, son of the late Herbert & Dorothy Palmer May. He married his wife Brenda on January 10, 1994. A family man, Rodney enjoyed spending time with his beloved family and grandchildren. A hardworking man, Rodney retired from St. Joseph's Hospital after 30+ years of dedication as a security officer. In addition to his wife Brenda, Rodney is survived by four children, Terrie (Jeffery) Thron, Rodney L (Marie) May, Michele Miles and Amanda Miles; grandchildren, Leah (Brandon) Howells, Mason Thron, Morgan Thron, Saige Weiskopff , Rodney Joseph (RJ) May, Nicholas Amentler, Julianne Amentler and Kenzie Amentler, great-grandchildren Caleb Howells and Lydia Howells. In addition to his parents, Rodney was also predeceased by his twin brother Robert, brothers Phillip and Arden. In honoring Rodney's wishes, there will be no services.






Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
