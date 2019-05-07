Services
Luckner Funeral Home
449 Park Avenue
Waverly, NY 14892
(607) 565-2573
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Luckner Funeral Home
449 Park Avenue
Waverly, NY 14892
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Luckner Funeral Home
449 Park Avenue
Waverly, NY 14892
View Map
Rodney A. Potter Obituary
Rodney A. Potter

Waverly - Rodney A Potter, 69, of Waverly, NY, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Mercy House, Endicott, NY. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard U. and Olive (Buck) Potter, and grandson, Nicholas Blackwell. Rodney is survived by his son, Mason (Michele) Potter, brother Dale (Patti) Potter, sister Mary (Richard Pensyl) Potter, grandchildren, Mason, Jr., Jayden, and Ethan Potter, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his special friend Tina Pierce. He graduated from Rochester School for the Deaf in 1968. He then worked for many years at Chemung Foundry, Elmira, NY and most recently was employed at Walmart, Sayre, PA. Rodney liked to bowl, play the lottery, and was a member of the deaf clubs in Elmira and Binghamton. He had a great sense of humor and loved to tease his family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Mercy House, Endicott, NY, for their kind and loving care of Rodney in his final days. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY, 13760. Calling Hours will be held at Luckner Funeral Home, 449 Park Ave, Waverly, NY, 14892, May 8, 2019 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm, followed by a Celebration of his life with Christian Burial at 5:00pm, with the Rev'd Melinda Artman officiating.. A memorial service will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Church of the Latter Day Saints, Ann St., Towanda, PA at 4PM. Internment will be in the Christ Church Columbarium, Hornell, NY at a later date.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 7, 2019
