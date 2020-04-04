Resources
Rodney B. Squiers, 92, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Florida, where he was under Hospice care.

He was born in St. Johns, MI, on July 9, 1927, the son of Harrison and Leigh Squiers.

When Rod was a child, his family moved to Elmira, NY, where Rod attended local schools.

He served in the USNavy during World War II. After the war he attended Ohio State University, graduating in 1949 with a BA in Fine Arts, and in 1950 with a BS in Art Education.

He married Beverly Cover in 1950 and moved to Horseheads, NY, where their five children grew up. Their marriage ended in divorce.

From 1950 to 1991, Rod taught art in the Horseheads School District and was a stockbroker.

Rod was active in the teacher's union and the community. He was a prolific artist and won numerous awards for his art work. In 1990, he was named New York State Art Teacher of the Year, Southern Section.

After retiring, he and Jane T. Gillett operated L'Atelier Pottery at Thousand Island Park, NY, for 26 years.

He spent numerous winters at Jekyll Is., GA, and later in St. Petersburg, FL.

Rod lived life to the fullest, enjoyed creating art, sailing, golfing, hosting teacher parties in Horseheads and neighborhood gatherings on the deck.

Rod is survived by Jane Gillett and her four children, Susan, Edward (Annie), Amy (John) and Anne, Jane's grandchildren and gt.grandchildren, and by his five children, Sam, Nathan, George, Leigh, and Jason (Laura), grandchildren and gt.grandchild.

A Celebration of Rod's Life will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rod's name to River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY, Southern Poverty Law Center, , or to your local Humane Society.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
