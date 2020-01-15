|
|
Roger A. Campbell, Sr.
Elmira - Campbell, Roger A. Sr. a resident of Elmira, NY expired January 10, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 1 pm. Interment will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery, in Elmira, NY, with Barrett Funeral Home directing. He leaves to cherish his memories; devoted son's Roger Campbell Jr., Christopher Campbell and daughter Brandy Brockway. Also his step children; Eldon, Melanie, Vicky, Kenny, Nicohols. Sisters: Beverly Howze, Norma Thomas (Johnnie), Brenda Smith, Arrianna Crafton; brother, Joe Cox (Kim). Grandkids: Adaras Campbell, Marina, VIctor, Sherree Chiles, Celia Mendez, Maria, Roberto Jr and Miguel. And special pet Ono. A number of great-grandchildren. A number of nieces and nephews. He enjoyed boxing when he was young, and cooking as pastime.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020