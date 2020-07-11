Roger A. Hrasdzira



Big Flats - Age 79, of Big Flats, formerly of Jerusalem Hill, Elmira, has succumbed to his 14 year battle with cancer on the morning of Wednesday July 8. Roger August was born on January 29, 1941 to Estelle and August W. Hrasdzira in Passaic, NJ. He was predeceased by his parents, August Hrasdzira and Estelle Good (Hrasdzira); step-father Charles Good; sister Carol Hrasdzira, sister Karen Janeski (Hrasdzira), and Brother In-law Brent Rodabaugh. Roger worked at Schweitzer Aircraft for 39 years, where he retired at age 61. Roger graduated from Southside High School (class of 1958), immediately after high school he proudly served in the United States Army, he later served in the Reserves and became a longtime member of the Skinner-Ernest American Legion Post. In his younger years Roger enjoyed stockcar racing at Chemung and Dundee Speedway as well as skeet shooting at Rod and Gun Clubs across the Southern Tier. Throughout his life Roger has always enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, gardening, cooking, golfing, trips to casinos, and "puttering" around the house. Most of all he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was known to be able to build or fix anything and to always lend a helping hand to those in need. Some of his most noticeable accomplishments is building the glider weathervane alongside I-86, as well as accolades at the National Soaring Museum. Roger is survived by his wife of 43 years, Ruth Hrasdzira (Orlousky-Scott); his children, Roger M., Edward A., Lori A., and Kevin J.; step-children Mary Lisa, Tony and Glen; sister, Amy Rodabaugh (Hrasdzira); brother Kenneth; brother in-law James Janeski; eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren (including newborn Zachery J. Hrasdzira); many cousins, nieces, nephews, and ex-spouse; Barbara Hrasdzira (Vandegrift). Family and friends are invited to call Thursday, July 16th 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1pm. Interment will take place following the service into Forest Lawn Memorial Park with full military honors. Due to Covid 19, visitors must wear masks attending services, along with a limited amount of visitors in the funeral home at one time.









