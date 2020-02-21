|
|
Roger Earl "Tiger" Wellman
Elmira - Age 62, passed away at home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 due to complications of lung cancer. Tiger was born in Elmira, a son of Jeanette Wheeler Callaghan of Elmira and the late Roger G. Wellman. He is also predeceased by brother-in-law Edward Knott. In addition to his mother, Tiger is survived by children Tara A. Wellman of Canastota NY, son Sgt. Jack R. Wellman, U.S. Air Force, with wife Adria and their children, Arianna, Skylar and Emily all of Germany, Maggie L Larkin with husband Ashton and their son Levi of Osceola NY; siblings and their spouses, Wendy Knott of Elmira, Yvonne and Dan Nikulich of Elmira, Thomas and Vicki Wellman of Littlestown PA, Lori and Eric Edwards of South Cairo NY, Ellen and Joe Snell of Elmira, Jamie Wellman of West Palm Beach FL, Sandy Thomas of Oneida NY, Sally and Joe Krueger of Nashville TN; along with many nieces and nephews. Tiger was a U.S. Army veteran. He retired last year as a Correction Officer from the Elmira Correctional Facility. It was a retirement that he was thoroughly enjoying! Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water St., Elmira, on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and on Tuesday, February 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 noon. Committal prayers and military honors will then take place at Woodlawn National Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Tiger with a donation to s Project, P O Box 758516, Topeka KS 66675-8516.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020