Roger Harry Eugene Grigsby

Caton - Roger Harry Eugene Grigsby died October 9, 2020 at his home in Caton, NY.

"Mr. Grigsby" was well known to many kids (now adults) in our community after serving for more than 30 years as assistant/vice principal at different schools in the Corning-Painted Post Area School District.

Roger was born February 6, 1936 in Pittsburgh, PA to Lawrence Grigsby and Helen (Voss) Van Geuns. He spent his early childhood in Erie, PA before moving to Coudersport, PA where he graduated from High School in 1954. Roger joined the Air Force from 1954 -1958 and then returned to Pennsylvania where he enrolled at Lock Haven State College, receiving his degree in 1961. It was at Lock Haven that Roger met Rosalie Byers (Wittman). They wed on June 3, 1961 and moved to Corning, NY. Roger began his career teaching Social Studies at Painted Post High School. Then, in November of 1961, Roger was called back to the Air Force and deployed to France during the building of the Berlin Wall. He returned in 1962 to continue his career with the Corning-Painted Post Area School District.

Roger and Rosalie settled in Caton and, in 1963, the family began to expand with the birth of Ann in 1963, and Paul in 1966.

"Mr. Grigsby" served much of his career as Assistant Principal and Principal at Corning Free Academy, with a few years as Vice Principal at Corning East High School and Principal at Corning West High School. He retired in 1994.

If you knew Roger, you know that he liked to be busy and productive. So it wasn't long before he found a new career as the Executive Director of the Corning-Painted Post Historical Society, with much of his focus on the Benjamin Patterson Inn. He held this position from 1995 to 2005 and loved seeing children, and people of all ages learn about our region's history. Soon after that, Roger began to serve the children in our community as a school bus driver for much of the next decade.

Roger is survived by his wife Rosalie, his son Paul Grigsby (Cheryl), his daughter Ann Grigsby Livengood (John), grandchildren Grace and Owen Livengood, and too many nieces, nephews, in-laws, grandnieces/nephews to name -- though he loved ALL of his extended family dearly.

Memories and condolences are welcome and can be sent to Rosalie Grigsby c/o Appleridge Senior Living at 168 Miller St., Horseheads, NY 14845. If you wish to make a donation in Roger's name, we would encourage you to support the Benjamin Patterson Inn at 73 W Pulteney St, Corning, NY 14830.

Roger's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.

www.haugheyfuneralhome.com






Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
