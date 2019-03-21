|
|
Roger W. Dewey
Horseheads - Longtime resident of Horseheads, NY, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the age of 80. Roger was born on June 10, 1938, in Horseheads, NY, son of the late Daniel and Anita Friery Dewey. He retired with over 50 years of membership from the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local #267. He served his country honorably in the United States Army. He is pre-deceased by son, Daniel Charles Dewey, granddaughter, Stephanie Jeanne Dewey and sister, Jane Hungerford. Roger is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Jeanne Nolan; his children, Timothy J. (Yon) Dewey of Horseheads, NY and their children, Julie Ann (Steve) Moskal, and James Patrick Dewey (Kelly Patterson); daughter, Jennifer Dewey of Clifton Park, NY with son Brandon Hall; great granddaughter, Olivia Moskal; brother, Charles J. Dewey (Beverly) and several extended family members and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY, on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4 PM - 6 PM. Roger's Funeral Services and Military Honors will begin at 6 PM. He will be laid to rest at the convenience of the family. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Roger's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019