Services
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Dewey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger W. Dewey


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roger W. Dewey Obituary
Roger W. Dewey

Horseheads - Longtime resident of Horseheads, NY, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the age of 80. Roger was born on June 10, 1938, in Horseheads, NY, son of the late Daniel and Anita Friery Dewey. He retired with over 50 years of membership from the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local #267. He served his country honorably in the United States Army. He is pre-deceased by son, Daniel Charles Dewey, granddaughter, Stephanie Jeanne Dewey and sister, Jane Hungerford. Roger is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Jeanne Nolan; his children, Timothy J. (Yon) Dewey of Horseheads, NY and their children, Julie Ann (Steve) Moskal, and James Patrick Dewey (Kelly Patterson); daughter, Jennifer Dewey of Clifton Park, NY with son Brandon Hall; great granddaughter, Olivia Moskal; brother, Charles J. Dewey (Beverly) and several extended family members and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY, on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4 PM - 6 PM. Roger's Funeral Services and Military Honors will begin at 6 PM. He will be laid to rest at the convenience of the family. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Roger's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now