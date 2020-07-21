Roland J. Van Skiver
Erin - Age 85 of Erin NY; he passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was born in East Smithfield, PA on October 13, 1934 and was predeceased by his parents Carlton Ordway Van Skiver & Charlena Rose-Van Skiver; along with his in-laws Arthur Evans Sr. & Nellie Latin-Evans; daughter Barbara Van Skiver, son Frederick Van Skiver; sister Norma Jean Collins; brother Gary Van Skiver Sr.; his brother-in-law, and four sisters-in-law. His surviving family includes his wife of 57 years, Elizabeth J. Van Skiver (Evans) of Erin, NY; children Jutta (Joe) Iacovelli of Cortland, NY, Carl Van Skiver of Lowman, NY, Alfred (Audra Waters) Van Skiver of North Chemung, NY, Howard (Kim) Van Skiver of Erin, NY, Sherri (James) Newns of Erin, NY, Roland "John" (Shannon) Van Skiver Jr., and Elizabeth "Ann" (Jeff) Hammond of Erin, NY; thirteen grandchildren; and twenty-two great grandchildren (with another great grandson due any day). Roland was a hardworking man and a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather; he served our country with honor in the National Guard, Air Force, and the Army for a combined 32 years. He had many jobs throughout his life that included delivering concrete for Custom Mix, delivering milk, and spending nearly 30 years with the Chemung County Highway Department. Roland was also a lifetime member of the Erin Fire Department. Family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St. in Horseheads, on Friday, July 24th 2020 from 4 pm to 8 pm. A memorial service with military honors will be announced at a later date. Those attending, please be aware the NYS Health Dept. regulations limit to occupancy of the funeral home at one time, and masks are required. We appreciate the consideration of family and friends. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com