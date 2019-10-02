|
Rolf R. Beyer
Horseheads,NY - ROLF R. BEYER Age 85 of Horseheads, NY passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 1, 2019. Rolf was born August 18, 1934 in Suhl, Germany the son of the late Horst and Ida Morgenroth Beyer. He received his Master's Degree from Cornell University in Electrical Engineering . Rolf married his wife , Mary Lou Gilbert Beyer, on March 27, 1971 and they recently celebrated their 48th Wedding Anniversary on March 27, 2019. Rolf was a retired Electrical Engineer having worked at Westinghouse Corporation and retiring from Imaging,Sensing, and Technology in Horseheads, NY in 2000 . Rolf loved soaring and was the Treasurer for Harris Hill Soaring Corporation for over 20 years. He loved his family and friends and treasured the time he spent with them.. Rolf is survived by his loving and devoted wife Mary Lou Gilbert Beyer ; daughters and son-in-law: Susanne and John Neidrich of Erin, NY and Christine Beyer of Elmira Heights, NY ; grandsons : Cameron Neidrich and Owen Neidrich of Erin, NY ; sister : Waltraud Kunte of Fulda, Germany ; brother: Wolfhard Beyer of Aachen, Germany ; two nephews Peter Kunte and Dirk Kunte of Germany; sister-in-law : Susan Gilbert of Elmira, NY . Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Rolf's Life on Friday October 4, 2019 from 3-5 PM at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS,NY. In Lieu of flowers Donations in Rolf's memory can be made to THE HARRIS HILL SOARING CORPORATION P.O. Box 544 HORSEHEADS, NY 14845. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019