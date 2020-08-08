Romuald Sicinski Sr. "Ray"



Elmira - Age 91 left us to be with his Lord on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Gabryela; sons, Romuald, Pawel (Chelsae); daughters, Barbara Kalina, Joanna (Wieslaw) Moczulski; grandkids, Alexander, Douglass, Lukas, Sebastian, Kasper, Arek; several nieces, nephews and cousins; pre deceased by his brother, Ryszard Sicinski. Romuald was born August 17, 1928 in Warsaw, Poland to the late Marta & Romuald Sicinski. His mother was a singer and his father a captain in the Polish Army during WWI. Ray escaped communist Poland in 1955 and moved to NYC (America), then moving to Elmira in 1987. He was a devout Catholic, a communicant of The Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish at St. Casimir's Church. One of his greatest gifts was singing Polish songs at St. Casimir's Church in the choir and for the White Eagle Club which would sing at retirement homes and church festivals, etc. Romuald's favorite interests were always fishing, hunting, playing sports with his kids, grandkids and anything outdoors. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Kalec Funeral Home on Monday, August 10 from 1-3 PM and 6-8 PM. A prayer service there Tuesday, August 11 at 9 AM followed by his Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 10 AM. Burial to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. His Calling Hours, Funeral Mass and Cemetery must maintain Social Distancing guidelines which includes: everyone attending MUST wear a mask and limitations on the number of people in attendance at any one time. Those wishing may donate in his memory to The Parish of the Most Holy Name of Jesus or CareFirst Hospice (envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church).









