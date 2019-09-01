|
Ronald B. Orr
Wellsburg - Ronald B. Orr, 76, of Wellsburg, NY, passed away after a three-year battle with cancer on Friday, August 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family and friends and his devoted canine Peppe'. He was the loving husband of Kathleen (Burke) Orr. The couple married June 28, 1970 and had 49 happy years together.
Ron was born on March 28, 1943 in Redwood City, CA, son of the late Melvin and Alice (Buck) Orr. He was a US Army veteran, truck driver, mechanic, and sports car enthusiast. Ron was a friend to all, always willing to lend a helping hand, and will be missed by many.
Ron is survived by his loving and caring wife Kathleen, his children Charles (TeeJa) Orr and their sons Garvin and Nate of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, Debra (Rocky Sr.) Thompson of Pearland, TX and Andrew Orr of Wellsburg, grandchildren Brianna Orr and Michael King of Waverly, NY, Rocky, Jr. and Tracy Adam, Kayla (Chance) Deyo, Tyler (Victoria Henson), all of Pearland, TX, great grandchildren Hailey, Cayden, Skylar, Onnela, and Levi Thompson, Kinsley Deyo, all of Pearland, TX, sisters Ruth Middaugh, Loraine Spiak, and Onalee (Jerry) Lewis, best friend for 64 years Thomas Heasley of Ulster, PA along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Marilyn Hugg, his brother Marion Orr, and his beloved horse Blaze.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 1:00 - 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street Wellsburg, NY. The memorial service to honor Ron's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 7th at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to CareFirst Hospice, Sayre House, and Guthrie for the wonderful care Ron received. Special thanks goes to Nancy Narosky and Stephanie Duebler for the loving care they gave Ron throughout his life.
Send Condolences at:
RobertsFHInc.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019