|
|
Ronald D. Simpson
Beaver Dams - Ronald D. Simpson, 66, of Beaver Dams, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Arnot Ogden Hospital surrounded by his loving wife and children. He was born in Montour Falls on October 20, 1952, the son of the late Frank W. and Alberta R. (Kipp) Simpson and graduated from Watkins Glen High School. He married Caroline L. Hatmaker on August 13, 1977 in Dundee, NY.
Ron was the owner of 414 Red & White convenience store in Watkins Glen for many years. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Montour Falls. Ron volunteered at the Schuyler County Food Pantry at First Baptist Church in Montour Falls. He also volunteered for the Watkins Glen Central School Booster Club, where he was well known as the "50/50 Dude", and received the Beneficiary Award. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, racing, sports, and helping family and friends.
Ron is survived by his wife of 41 years, Caroline; son, Anthony (Emily) Simpson of Cochranville, PA; daughter, Victoria Simpson (Brian Morsdorf) of Weedsport; brothers, Frank H. Simpson of Creston, NC and Harry (Tina) Smith of Big Flats; sister, Beverly (Ron Cervoni )of Watkins Glen; two granddaughters; and by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his twin brother, Donald Simpson, brother, Robert Simpson, two nephews, Jeffrey and Jason Cervoni, step-father, George E. Smith, and by many other close family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church, 208 W. South St., Montour Falls with the Rev. George Norton officiating. Burial will follow in Montour Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Watkins Glen Central School Booster Club or the Schuyler County Food Pantry at First Baptist Church in Montour Falls. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on May 19, 2019