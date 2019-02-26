|
|
Ronald E. Schroth
Horseheads - Age 82, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville PA. Ron was born in Elmira, a son of Carleton and Elizabeth (TenBroeck) Schroth. He is survived by his wife Patricia Halloran Schroth; loving son and his family, Ralph A. and Heather Schroth of Breesport with children, Justin (Mary Griswold) Schroth, Jesse (Miranda Parker) Schroth, Valerie Baker, Jason Baker, Ethan (Lauren) Gries, Zack Mousaw, Erik Mousaw, Christian Mousaw and Mackenzie Dier; loving daughter and her family, Renee A. Smith of Elmira with children, Shannon (Beau) Spotts, Cassie (Erik) Nybeck, and Morgan Smith; former son-in-law and family friend, Kevin Smith; fourteen great-grandchildren; brothers, William (Connie Wolcott) Schroth of Elmira, Allen (Carol) Schroth of Elmira; sisters, Connie (William) Ruger of Beaver Dams NY, Carlene (Richard) Hammond of Spencer NY; along with several nieces, nephews, and faithful canine companion Cooper. A retired electrician, Ron worked for Chemung County for many years. Motorcycle riding was a passion Ron shared with Patty. They were active in the Gold Wing Road Riders Association for many years. Ron also enjoyed fishing with his brother Bill. He liked decorating his home for different holidays, especially Halloween. The best times were those spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Ron on Friday, March 1, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Our Mother Church, 816 Broad Street, Horseheads. Interment will take place at Hilltop Cemetery in Breesport. Those wishing may remember Ron with a donation to Catholic Charities of Chemung & Schuyler Counties, 215 E. Church Street, Elmira NY 14901.
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019