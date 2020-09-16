1/1
Ronald G. Weeks
1937 - 2020
Ronald G. Weeks

Elmira - Age 82, passed away peacefully at the Chemung County Nursing Facility, with his family by his bedside, on Friday, September 11, 2020. Ron was born September 22, 1937 in Elmira NY, son to the late Richard G. and Alta Thorne Weeks. He was predeceased by his wife of 28 years Martha Weeks, sister, Joan Greene; great-granddaughters, Christina Tuff and MacKenzie Maynard; son-in-law Bob Torrence. Ron is survived by his children, Jackie Torrence, Marcy Wells, Jane Rutty, Charles Rutty and Richard Rutty; Jim and Donna Weeks, Randy and Peggy Weeks; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and friends. Ron was retired from Schweizer Aircraft, and was a carpenter for many years. He was a jack of all trades. Ron was an avid bowler and horseshoe player for many years, and loved his interest in railroads. What he loved the most was going out dancing with his wife Martha. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 Water St., Elmira, on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 2:15 p.m. Committal prayers and interment will take place at Fitzsimmons Cemetery. Ron's family would like to extend a special thank you to Jeannine Rosekrans for her kindness and compassion in conducting the funeral service and burial, and would also like to thank all of the amazing CNA'S, RN's and LPN's at the Chemung County Nursing Facility for taking such good care of Ron.




Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
McInerny Funeral Home
SEP
18
Funeral service
02:15 PM
McInerny Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
