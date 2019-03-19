|
|
Ronald J. McCluskey
Horseheads - RONALD J. McCLUSKEY Age 78 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Saturday March 16, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Ron was born July 11, 1940 in Newark, New Jersey the son of the late Joseph A. and Sarah A. Cullen McCluskey. He married his wife, Cynthia S. Chamberlin McCluskey, on August 2, 1969 and they would have celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on August 2, 2019. Ron was a general manager for Panosian's for several years and a United Way Volunteer when working at Panosian's. He was an avid New York Yankees and Buffalo Bills fan. Ron enjoyed spending time at his pool and Keuka Lake with his family. In addition to his parents, Ron was pre-deceased by his mother-in-law and father-in-law Robert and Peg Chamberlin , his grandson Cullen Storm, his son-in-law Tim Hassen, and his sister Dorothy McCluskey. Ron loved his family and friends and spending time with them especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed going to breakfast to start his day. Ron is survived by his loving and devoted wife Cynthia S. McCluskey ; his beloved children: Colleen Hassen of Pine City , NY , Michael and Kim McCluskey of Elmira Heights, NY , and Karen Storm (Joe Austin) of Horseheads, NY ; former son-in-law: Michael Storm of Southport, NY ; cherished grandchildren : Kaylee Hassen and Kory Hassen both of Pine City, NY , Emma Hassen of Minneapolis, MN , Shawna Rorie of Elmira, NY , Ashlee Storm of New York City, NY , Airman Trevor Storm stationed with the U.S. AIR FORCE in Spain, Garrett Storm and Bailey Storm both of Horseheads, NY , Alexis McCluskey and Logan McCluskey both of Elmira Heights, NY ; sister and brother-in-law : Patricia and Gary Wheeler of The Villages, Florida ; sisters and brother-in-law : Judy and John Landrigan of Canandaigua, NY , Carol Chamberlin of Rochester, NY , and Sally Ketchum of Corning, NY ; several nieces, nephews , cousins, and a host of caring friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS,NY on Thursday March 21, 2019 from 4-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday March 22, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Mary Our Mother Church 816 West Broad Street and Westinghouse Road in Horseheads, NY. The family will provide their own flowers and will gratefully acknowledge memorials in Ron's name to CareFirst 3805 Meads Creek Road Painted Post, NY 14870 or to The Food Bank of The Southern Tier 388 Upper Oakwood Avenue Elmira, NY 14903. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019