Ronald L. Anglehart
1949 - 2020
Ronald L. Anglehart

Elmira - Age 71 of Elmira, NY. He was born February 12, 1949 in Corning, NY, son of the late Donald and Betty (Edger) Anglehart and passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his father-in-law Wayne H. Monroe. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Kathleen (Monroe) Anglehart; sons Joel Anglehart of Richmond, VA and Sean Anglehart of TN; grandchildren Elizabeth, Kaitlyn and Noah; brother Donald Anglehart of Boston, MA; mother-in-law Anna F. Monroe of Elmira; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews; special friends Steve Evans and Dennis O'Connor. Ron retired as a Sargent with the Elmira Police Department. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member of the Elmira American Legion. Services and military honors will be held at Woodlawn National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Ron through donations to any Dementia/Alzheimer's organizations.






Published in Star-Gazette from Jul. 6 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
