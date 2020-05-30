Ronald L. Barnes
Waverly - Age 80, of Waverly, NY passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29th , surrounded by his family in Waverly, NY. Ron was born August 28th , 1939 in Bloosburg, PA, the son of the late Joseph Frederick and Edith Mabel Barnes. Ron retired from Anchor Glass in Tampa, FL, where he spent most of his later years. He was an avid bowler and golfer. Ronald is preceded in death by his wife Sheila Sagan and is survived by his children: Theresa (Stephen) Giometti of Horseheads, NY; Steven (Barbara) Barnes of Waverly, NY; Denise Rue of Burleson, TX; stepchildren: Joe (Melissa) Sagan of Lebanon, OH; Jodi Sagan of Thornville, OH; siblings: Mary Osenbaugh, David Barnes, Gerald Barnes, Alberta Andrus, and Fred Barnes; and a large extended family of grandchildren and great grandchildren. All services will be private at the request of the family. Ron's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from May 30 to May 31, 2020.