1944 - 2020
Horseheads - Age 75 of Horseheads, formerly of Elmira, died on Thursday, January 2, 2020. He is survived by his son, Ronald S. Bednarek, Horseheads; daughters, Stephanie Baumgardner, Susanne Ostler, both of Jacksonville, NC, Lorie Miller, FL, Kelly Biechler, Lititz, PA; 18 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; former spouse Vicki Hayes, Elmira Heights; sisters, Phyllis Torres, Rochester, Mary Jane Dobbins, NC, Brenda Bednarek, OH; brother, Brian Bednarek, Elmira; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents, Stephen & Sophia Bednarek. Ron retired from the Elmira Correctional Facility as a NYS Correction Officer. He was a member of the NYSCOPBA Union. Those wishing may make a donation to the SPCA in his memory (envelopes available at the funeral home). The family will receive relatives and friends at the Kalec Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 9th from 10 am - 11 am with his funeral service immediately following. Fr. Richard Farrell, officiating. Burial at the convenience of the family in Sts. Peter & Paul's Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020
