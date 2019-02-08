|
|
Ronald L. Frycek
Horseheads - RONALD L. FRYCEK Age 61 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Tuesday February 5, 2019 at The Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Ronald was born October 14, 1957 in Elmira, NY the son of the late Frank and Harriett Miller Frycek Jr. He was a graduate of Horseheads High School Class of 1976 . Ron was a truck driver for Lott Motor Line LLC in Phelps, NY. He previously worked at Central Recycling as a Mechanic and Driver, D.S.I. Transportation in Liverpool as a Driver, Matt Cox Construction, worked with Dick Miller Selling Christmas Trees, C.L. Clark as a Truck Driver and worked with Robert "Bob" Krause doing concrete forming. Ron always helped his dad working on the family farm. He loved animals, his pets and was a member of the NRA. Ron had many talents such as wood crafting and building, along with the Love of his Harley Motorcycle. In addition to his parents, Ron was pre-deceased by his brother Joseph Frank Frycek on September 12, 1986, sisters Shirley Hall on May 23, 1997 and Beth Klesa on February 9, 2015, and his brother Leonard J. Frycek on October 19, 2017. Ronald was a loving brother, uncle, husband, and father. He loved his family and friends and treasured the time he spent with them as well as listening to country music , Ron is survived by his loving and devoted wife Judy White Frycek ; his children : Melinda Frycek of the Czech Republic; Joseph Frycek and Heather Kinner of New Bern, NC; and Vanessa D'Angelo and Amy of New Bern, NC ; sisters and brother-in-law: Fay & Leon Mayshak of West Palm Beach, Florida and Barbara Frycek of Newfield, NY; nieces and nephews: Ben Friday of Newfield, NY; Fred Frycek of Sparr, FL; Marie Piercey of Plantersville, TX; Sue Walter of Van Etten, NY; Amy Ashlay of MP, TX; Vicky Clark of Tyler, TX; Lisa Stegman of Legue City, TX; cousins: Richard and Eric Frycek; Ed Frycek; James Dalrymple; and Judy and Albert Pearce; and a host of caring friends. The family would like to thank all the people at the Arnot Ogden Hospital for taking good care of Ron. And a special thank you to Dr. Rag K. Gulati. Thank you to all his friends. Ron will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Saturday February 9, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM; and also Sunday February 10, 2019 from 12 Noon to 1PM. Ron's Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday February 10, 2019 at the conclusion of calling hours at 1PM with the Rev. Floyd Simmons officiating. Ron will be laid to rest in Vary Cemetery on Ridge Road in Horseheads, NY. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019