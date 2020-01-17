Services
Roberts Funeral Home
279 Main St.
Wellsburg, NY 14894
(607) 302-4730
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church
13255 Berwick Turnpike
Gillett, NY
Ronald Leigh Wood Jr.

Ronald Leigh Wood Jr. Obituary
Ronald Leigh Wood, Jr., 60, of Horseheads, NY passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Beth L. (Barrigar) Wood. The couple married July 21, 2001 and had 18 happy years together.

Ron was born on September 9, 1959 in Elmira, NY, son of the late Ronald Leigh Wood, Sr. and Bonnie (Prosser) Paulo. He was owner/operator of All Phases Drywall & Construction Co. and was a master drywall finisher. Ron was a music lover and drummer, even playing in local bands. He was also an inventor and held patents with the U.S. Patent Office. More than anything Ron was a family man who cherished his wife, children, and especially his grandchildren.

Ron is survived by his wife Beth, his children: Katrina (Mitch) Woodward of East Smithfield, PA, John Wood of Alpine, NY, Casey Wood of Elmira, NY, and Carrie Dunbar of Watkins Glen, NY, his grandchildren: Raya, Faybian, Bailey, Taygan, and other grandchild on the way, his brothers: Larry Wood and Tim (Janet) Wood, both of Elmira, and Roger (Rose) Wood of Horseheads, along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The memorial service to honor Ron's life will be held at 7:00 PM on January 24, 2020 at the Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church, 13255 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett, PA with his pastor, Rev. Robert Wuethrich officiating and his father-in-law Rev. Harry Barrigar assisting. The Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. Wellsburg, NY has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ron's family for funeral costs through the Donations link on his obituary page at

RobertsFHInc.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
