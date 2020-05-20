|
|
Ronald McKibbin
Erin - Age 71, formerly of Erin, NY. He was born January 26, 1949 in Elmira, the son of the late Richard E. and Wilma I. (Jones) McKibbin and passed away on Thursday, May 14th, 2020. In addition to his parents Ronald was predeceased by his youngest brother Rickey. He is survived by his siblings and their children, Gary McKibbin with Jody and Tammy McKibbin; Roger McKibbin with Zachary and Richard McKibbin; Nancy (Irwin) Liss with Michael McKibbin and William Wood Jr.; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Ron travelled extensively, heading West and North to Nevada and Alaska. He enjoyed baseball and was a fan of the Yankees. He is remembered as an honest guy, and will be dearly missed. Family will hold private services; Ron will be laid to rest in Scotchtown Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 20 to May 24, 2020