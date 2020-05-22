|
Ronald "Dean" Montgomery
Cape Carteret, NC - Ronald "Dean" Montgomery 83 of Cape Carteret, NC previously of Elmira went to be with the Lord on May 12, 2020. Dean served in the United States Air Force and was a Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts in Elmira. For several years he was a superintendent for T. A. Loving Co. in NC in bridge construction. He is survived by his wife Sally Hill Montgonery, sons Michael and Mark of Texas. Sister Doris Taylor of SC. Several neices and nephews including Tammy Harvey, Kimberly Card and Kyle Harvey of Horseheads. Several grand children. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Kathleen Montgomery and daughter Lynn Ann.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Elmira Humane Society. Online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from May 22 to May 24, 2020