Ronald Stuart Samson
Horseheads,NY - Ronald Stuart Samson age 54 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Thursday October 15, 2020 at The Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Ron was born July 9, 1966 in Elmira, NY the son of Stuart J. and Jean A. Samson. He was a graduate of Horseheads High School Class of 1984. Ron was the General Manager of Ferrario Ford in Horseheads and had begun his career working in August 1985. He married his wife, Holly Ann Hartman, on May 10, 2014 . Ron was pre-deceased by his father Stuart J. Samson on August 21, 2016 and by his son Dillon Stuart Samson on April 4, 2019. He loved his family and friends and treasured the time he spent with them and thought of everyone at Ferrario Ford as his family. Ron was a big NASCAR fan and proud member of The Farm Bureau. He had many wonderful and loving relatives and the greatest friends a guy could ask for. The Family would like to thank Don and Robin Ferrario for everything they have done for Ron. Ron is survived by his wife Holly A. Hartman Samson; mother: Jean A. Samson of Horseheads, NY; brother; Jason Eric Samson (Joyce) of Horseheads,NY; nephews: Justen Samson and Erik Samson; step-daughter: Casey Marshall; father-in-law and mothers-in-law: Lester and Doreen Hartman and Rita Hartman; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Robert and Colleen Hartman of Dundee, NY; his Fur Babies: Daisy, Bootsy, and Skipper Dan; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and a multitude of caring friends. Relatives and friends are invited to a Drive Thru Viewing at Ferrario Ford in Horseheads, NY on Wednesday October 21, 2020 from 4-7 PM. Ron will be laid to rest next to his beloved son Dillon in Varey Cemetery in Horseheads,NY. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Ron through memorials for Muscular Dystrophy Research in honor of his son Dillon. Words of Comfort and Memories may shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
